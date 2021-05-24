Abrupt Serif

Trending designs to inspire you
I was asked by Sam Roberts, founder of Betterletters to create an alphabet for Mike Meyer's new book ‘Sign Painting: A Practical Guide to Tools, Materials and Techniques’. It’s been such a pleasure to share pages with some of the most talented sign painters and lettering artists. You can check out the book here: https://betterletters.co/signpainting/