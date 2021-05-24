Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mahalakshmi Anantharaman

Library - My special pal - books

Mahalakshmi Anantharaman
Mahalakshmi Anantharaman
  • Save
Library - My special pal - books light charater designs dribble dribbble invite book cover design dribbbleweeklywarmup dribbble invitation dribbble best shot library graphic design library books cute photoshop art minimal illustration design vector dribbble
Download color palette

My special pal - books

While I’m reading the book, the adventures lead me to a new world, where it feels like I'm drifted into a dream which I've never felt before. Books are my inspiration and my lover. They let me gain knowledge and they let my brain grow. I don't think I can ever live without books!

- An introvert from the universe!

Mahalakshmi Anantharaman
Mahalakshmi Anantharaman

More by Mahalakshmi Anantharaman

View profile
    • Like