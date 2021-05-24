Library - My special pal - books

Trending designs to inspire you
My special pal - books
While I’m reading the book, the adventures lead me to a new world, where it feels like I'm drifted into a dream which I've never felt before. Books are my inspiration and my lover. They let me gain knowledge and they let my brain grow. I don't think I can ever live without books!
- An introvert from the universe!