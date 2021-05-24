Trending designs to inspire you
Griphead Modern Condensed Font
GRIPHEAD is a modern condensed font that has simple, geometric characters with soften round edges and a modern look. Griphead has versatile, bold yet playful design allowing you to be creative with your projects. This font has 252 glyphs and extensive Latin script support and upper and lowercase sans serif characters. Griphead it's great to be used in a large variety of applications, from digital and print designs to website headers, posters, flyers and much more, this font is the best choice in creating attention-grabbing designs.
Product content:
- GRIPHEAD
- OTF file format
- Long term support
- Free features for the next updates
- Extensive Latin script language support
- Upper and lowercase font
