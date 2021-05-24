Lepisov Branding Team Logofolio 2020-2021

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys,
I love designing logos! But I also love art-directing and guiding my awesome team of talented designers along my unique design process. Check some of the logos we designed for our clients as a team in 2020-2021
You can see some of the logos already "live" on our client' websites:
Plannly
Beezy
Venture Harbour
Raycast
Ariuum
Gitlabhost
EventLoop
____
Contact us to get your logo design or branding project done: lepisovbranding@gmail.com
Instagram
Behance