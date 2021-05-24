Dmitry Lepisov

Lepisov Branding Team Logofolio 2020-2021

hexagon gradient rays wings lettering spark bolt app icon app logo saas logo deploy coding play arrow startup corporate identity branding mark logo
Hey guys,

I love designing logos! But I also love art-directing and guiding my awesome team of talented designers along my unique design process. Check some of the logos we designed for our clients as a team in 2020-2021

You can see some of the logos already "live" on our client' websites:
Plannly
Beezy
Venture Harbour
Raycast
Ariuum
Gitlabhost
EventLoop
____

Contact us to get your logo design or branding project done: lepisovbranding@gmail.com

Let's build your brand together
