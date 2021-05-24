Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sergey Antoniuk

Georgian food restaurant concept

Sergey Antoniuk
Sergey Antoniuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Georgian food restaurant concept landing page website uidesign uiux heart red trend illustration order chef food and drink eat food delivery food service service yummy georgia food restaurant
Download color palette

Hi guys ✌
Georgia has won my heart with its cuisine. I made a "delicious" concept for one of the tastiest Georgian restaurants 🍖🍷
Your likes and comments help me become better ❤

Have a project? Write to me 👇
antonyuksergey11@gmail.com
Telegram | Linkedin

Also follow me on 👇
Behance | Instagram

Sergey Antoniuk
Sergey Antoniuk
UI / UX Designer. Creative ideas for your projects
Hire Me

More by Sergey Antoniuk

View profile
    • Like