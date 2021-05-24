Identity_Adnan

Music logo design

Identity_Adnan
Identity_Adnan
  • Save
Music logo design identity minimal badges logodesign logo music note music logo music logo design music
Download color palette

New Wave Volume

Company based in France. We got in contact ,and the reason they want a new logo is because their old design was outdated and does not convey the high-end / professional appearance that they have in real life.

New Wave Volume is a music studio, they have their own shops, where they sell their instruments and various headphones and other things. They also deal with online learning playing instruments

Identity_Adnan
Identity_Adnan

More by Identity_Adnan

View profile
    • Like