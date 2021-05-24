A few weeks ago we worked on a very interesting app – a video marketplace where individuals and local businesses sell their products in a creative and entertaining way. We proposed several design directions.

We liked this visual directions and strategy the most. The app could become a canvas for both sellers (while making videos) and buyers (while sharing videos). An unlimited creativity. Strong and unique branding helps to create a memorable impression on consumers and distinguishing the brand from competitors.

