tangantangen_desain

To do What To Do

tangantangen_desain
tangantangen_desain
  • Save
To do What To Do design typography textgraphy
Download color palette

USe right hand to change the world

font :
Arial
Amiri
Benguiat Bold

Media :
Photoshop

Color Background :
#e8dacd

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
tangantangen_desain
tangantangen_desain

More by tangantangen_desain

View profile
    • Like