Food Center web UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a Food-related website concept. I created it really fast. Any mistakes worth mentioning, mention them in a comment. If you like it love it and comment and share.
I am available for work. if someone interested send me a mail.
email: saifqamar050@gmail.com