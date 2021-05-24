Hot Sauce Packaging

Death Breath Sauce Packaging Design

This project is a student project that designs products with a company that doesn't exist. Death Breath is a small handmade hot sauce company in London, Ontario, Canada. The signature product of death breath is the red jalapeño garlic flavour made with red jalapeño and garlic. As the name of death breath, this hot sauce is very spicy.

The owner of Death Breath, Adriana Perez Fernandez, wanted a hot sauce label and box design to show the taste and culture of her hometown, Mexico. To satisfy the client's needs, I used colourful and bright colours and actively used patterns of Mexican folk art.