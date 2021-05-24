Atolye15 Design Team
Design Guide Journey: Our New Figma Plugin

Design Guide Journey: Our New Figma Plugin clean plugins design team styles designs icons auto layout typography colors variants components guide design guide style guide design ux ui figma design plugin figma
Hi everyone, Happy Monday!

On today's shots we share shots from our design guide. You'll see our Figma plugin born as a necessity on our route to making our design system better. Since we've analyzed the challenges we faced as a team since we switched to Figma last year, we noted crucial points we lost our control in the process. Then compiled them as a pack.

We'll include details and share more about our design journey later on, but to have a clearer idea, you may also want to check our Medium!

Have a great day and be well! 😇

