Design Guide Journey: Our New Figma Plugin

Hi everyone, Happy Monday!
On today's shots we share shots from our design guide. You'll see our Figma plugin born as a necessity on our route to making our design system better. Since we've analyzed the challenges we faced as a team since we switched to Figma last year, we noted crucial points we lost our control in the process. Then compiled them as a pack.
We'll include details and share more about our design journey later on, but to have a clearer idea, you may also want to check our Medium!
Have a great day and be well! 😇