Jenggot Merah

Trash Movie Logo sketch

Jenggot Merah
Jenggot Merah
  • Save
Trash Movie Logo sketch sketch film movie trash logo design awesome inspirations jenggot merah branding negative space dual meaning combination combinations mark dribbble pinterest behance customise crown
Download color palette

Hi guys,

Contact us if you need a logo! WhatsApp | EMAIL
_
Please check my "Trash Movie Logo sketch",
Feel free to give me feedback.
-
Subscribe my other social if you want to see more of my works:
Instagram | behance | facebook | linkedin | pinterest | tumblr | twitter

Jenggot Merah
Jenggot Merah

More by Jenggot Merah

View profile
    • Like