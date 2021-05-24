Waveform - Your articles, Now, Spoken

Hello Everyone !!!

Podcasts are all the rage right now and clubhouse and Twitter spaces have taken audio platforms to a whole new level.

From the past couple of weeks,

I've been working on a similar idea.

News, articles and publications are an integral part of our lifestyles that help us stay updated and keep growing.

The problem with the space is, it's not always easy to have the time to sit and read things specially in the lockdown.

This is where the idea of waveform was born. It's a platform that helps you connect leading publication and content distribution Networks and listen to anything as you go about washing the dishes or doing your daily jobs.

Waveform is the new way of reading where you listen to all the articles from your favorite publications and magazines from all over the world.

Would be sharing more updates on this over the coming week along with a case study. So keep an eye out 👀

Would love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the design explorations. 💪🏼