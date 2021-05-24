Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tribok CrossFit — badges

Tribok CrossFit — badges vector branding cartoon retro illustration identity gym branding badge design illustrator tribok crossfit logo badgedesign
Some badges I designed for the branding of my new CrossFit friends' gym 💪.

Check the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119985371/Tribok-CrossFit-branding

