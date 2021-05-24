Oleg Coada ☼

Jarvis | Logo design

Jarvis | Logo design illustration 2d unused saas bright robot jarvis text copywriter artificial intelligence robotics robot logo head logo logo design branding identity branding logo design branding
  1. Jarvis-dribbble-1.png
  2. Jarvis-dribbble-2.png
  3. Jarvis-dribbble-3.png
  4. Jarvis-dribbble-4.png

Hi there,
Here's a logo design concept from a recent project I was working on.
Let me know what you think about it!
I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com

