POLYBEAR

POLYBEAR polygon icon vector 3d visual identity branding and identity modern logo logo design logo branding design
Hi everyone,
I am taking so much time and I did not post anything, NOW I'm back. A rejected design for one of my client.

I create a polygonal grizzlies bear and it looks dope. The logo is still available, just let me know if you want to have it.

Don't forget to press LOVE and save it into your board if you think it worth to be your inspiration some day

Ciao !!!

Do you have any inquiries ?
Just drop it on my email at wrizfi@gmail.com

