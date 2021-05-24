Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone,
I am taking so much time and I did not post anything, NOW I'm back. A rejected design for one of my client.
I create a polygonal grizzlies bear and it looks dope. The logo is still available, just let me know if you want to have it.
Don't forget to press LOVE and save it into your board if you think it worth to be your inspiration some day, spread love and keep healthy
Ciao !!!
Do you have any inquiries ?
Just drop it on my email at wrizfi@gmail.com