Hi there,
This is a homepage design and build for a concept project – a chat application. I designed the page first then built a responsive web page using Webflow.
Let me know what you guys think. Don't be stranger, feel free for leave your comment .
Link:- https://surajkumar.webflow.io/project/chat-app-website
I am available for freelance work.
Shot Me An Email : surajkumar7@gmail.com