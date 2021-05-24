Hi there,

This is a homepage design and build for a concept project – a chat application. I designed the page first then built a responsive web page using Webflow.

Let me know what you guys think. Don't be stranger, feel free for leave your comment .

Link:- https://surajkumar.webflow.io/project/chat-app-website

I am available for freelance work.

Shot Me An Email : surajkumar7@gmail.com