Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Fraxos is a gorgeous and technically proficient portfolio theme that crafted with creative minds to impress your visitors with perfect digital experience, Intuitive user interface give the power to mold & shape your website in your hands. Modern and forward-thinking features help you to succeed in digital culture.
Main Features:
11 Home Page Examples
12 Portfolio Single Layout
Four Modern Header Navigation Options
2 Modern Blog Layout Option
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WP Bakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Fraxos - Creative Portfolio WordPress Theme