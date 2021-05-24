Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fraxos - Creative Portfolio WordPress Theme

Fraxos - Creative Portfolio WordPress Theme themes showcase photography modern minimal gallery fullscreen freelancer design creative corporate clean business blog agency
Fraxos is a gorgeous and technically proficient portfolio theme that crafted with creative minds to impress your visitors with perfect digital experience, Intuitive user interface give the power to mold & shape your website in your hands. Modern and forward-thinking features help you to succeed in digital culture.

Main Features:

11 Home Page Examples
12 Portfolio Single Layout
Four Modern Header Navigation Options
2 Modern Blog Layout Option
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WP Bakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

