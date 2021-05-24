Katerina Kolosova

Swimming Coach App

Katerina Kolosova
Katerina Kolosova
  • Save
Swimming Coach App blue training workout ui sport coach swimming pool concept mobile app design
Download color palette

Hi there! 👋

This is the concept of a swimming learning app.
I tried to keep the app minimal, modern and easy to use without distracting attention.

Let me know your thoughts and hit the L button to appreciate it 💙

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Katerina Kolosova
Katerina Kolosova

More by Katerina Kolosova

View profile
    • Like