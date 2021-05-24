Manoj Yadav

Diabetes Healthcare - App Redesign

Manoj Yadav
Manoj Yadav
  • Save
Diabetes Healthcare - App Redesign diabetes health app mobile app healthcare ux uidesign ui design mobile app design ui
Download color palette

Hi friends!

Today I present to you more screens of the Diabetes healthcare app concept 💉 Hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

Wanna create something great?
Feel free to contact us - web.manojyadav@gmail.com

Manoj Yadav
Manoj Yadav

More by Manoj Yadav

View profile
    • Like