Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Santosh Kushanwar

CINEMA landing page design concept

Santosh Kushanwar
Santosh Kushanwar
  • Save
CINEMA landing page design concept colorfull website webdesign app design landing fresh classic design colorful design ux clean ui
Download color palette

Hey Everyone,

Super excited to see my new CINEMA landing page design concept. CINEMA is a Watch TV Shows Online, Watch Movies Online, and Play Shows Platform.

Thanks for watching! I hope you guys like it!
Your feedback is highly appreciated and will help us to improve. :)

Santosh Kushanwar
Santosh Kushanwar

More by Santosh Kushanwar

View profile
    • Like