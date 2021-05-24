Elena

Doodle set of 6 yellow flowers and green leaves

Elena
Elena
  • Save
Doodle set of 6 yellow flowers and green leaves lettering graphic design vector floral design pastel color hand drawing vector flower illustration green leaves hand drawn doodle illustration vector flowers vector flower gray outline
Download color palette

Doodle set of 6 yellow flowers and green leaves. Gray background, gray outline. Vector flower design. Hand drawing. Muted tones, pastel color. Lettering.

Elena
Elena

More by Elena

View profile
    • Like