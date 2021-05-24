Afifudin Zuhri

Afifudin Zuhri
Octopus Logo logodesign logo design lettermark logo design branding design logo branding octopus nous animallogo logogram logomarks octopus logo
Hello World 😁
My exploration uses the illustration of an octopus.
What do you think?

Thank you, feedback is very welcome 😁

Create your idea, Make it happen
Let's Talk : fudinyuhri27@gmail.com
