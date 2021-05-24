Shinas P
Stead

Soft Icon Set

Shinas P
Stead
Shinas P for Stead
Hire Us
  • Save
Soft Icon Set theme text chat image sync calender user share tick 3d web icon logo clean design ui bubble soft iconset icons
Soft Icon Set theme text chat image sync calender user share tick 3d web icon logo clean design ui bubble soft iconset icons
Soft Icon Set theme text chat image sync calender user share tick 3d web icon logo clean design ui bubble soft iconset icons
Download color palette
  1. Shot.45@2x.png
  2. Shot.45.1@2x.png
  3. Shot.45.2@2x.png

Hi dribblers! 👋
A set of soft ui icons, I was working on recently for a web project. a warm welcome for your comments & likes 😉 🙂

We're available for new projects! contact@stead.global.

Stead
Stead
Hire Us

More by Stead

View profile
    • Like