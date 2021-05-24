Up Studio

Investment dashboard

Up Studio
Up Studio
  • Save
Investment dashboard webapp web ui uidesign wallet bitcoin cryptocurrency fintech dashboard ux design ux colors design creative
Download color palette

Crypto and investment dashboard design
How do you like our design? Leave a comment!
.
Follow us on Behance | Instagram
.
We're available for new projects,
Visit: upstudio.io

Up Studio
Up Studio
We are a disruptive digital design and development studio

More by Up Studio

View profile
    • Like