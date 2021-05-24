Ricky Bahtiar
Barbers - Dashboard - Report

Barbers - Dashboard - Report saas app barber app clean ui ux clean design uiux designer uiux design webdesign uiuxdesigner statistics haircut dashboard app barbershop report design dashboard design dashboard ui saas design clean ui uiuxdesign uidesign ui design
Hey!
Back with Barbers 🤩. This is report menu of Barbers App design.
on this menu you can see the Barbers revenue statistics, the number of customers who have visited the Barbers, and the total revenue that has been obtained from services and products.

How do you like it?
Write your comments, I would like to hear your thoughts.

Press L if you like it.

Thank you.

