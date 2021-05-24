Aditya Sahoo

Watch OS UI

Hi guys!
Take a look at the dark mode of Watch OS. I designed this keeping the new Material You design standards in my mind. Maybe the next Wear OS will look like this.

Press L if you like it 🖤

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email me at adityaksahoo12@gmail.com

Posted on May 24, 2021
