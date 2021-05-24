Vuk Bojanić

Dray Branding

Vuk Bojanić
Vuk Bojanić
  • Save
Dray Branding symbol mark logotype design illustration identity monogram typography branding logo
Download color palette

Logo created for marketing Agency Dray who has focus on e-commerce and SASS products.
I want to create a simple shape and represent a "R" line as a growth what is their main focus, marketing growth. I was enjoying in this process!!
Please leave your comment bellow :)

Vuk Bojanić
Vuk Bojanić

More by Vuk Bojanić

View profile
    • Like