Manoj Yadav

Healthcare - Mobile App

Manoj Yadav
Manoj Yadav
  • Save
Healthcare - Mobile App app design uidesign icon ux ui mockup design vector mobile app design ui design
Download color palette

Hi friends!

The design concept for the Diabetes healthcare app we are working on. Hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

Wanna create something great?
Feel free to contact us - web.manojyadav@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Manoj Yadav
Manoj Yadav

More by Manoj Yadav

View profile
    • Like