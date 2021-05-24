Shagun Bhardwaj

Concept for my portfolio

Shagun Bhardwaj
Shagun Bhardwaj
  • Save
Concept for my portfolio website design web design website web designs ui looking for job ux design uxdesign uiux ui design uidesign designer design
Download color palette

I am thinking about redesigning my portfolio so I made this hero section of the portfolio

Shagun Bhardwaj
Shagun Bhardwaj

More by Shagun Bhardwaj

View profile
    • Like