The Live Preview | 52 Weeks of Interaction Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Week 5 of 52 | The Live Preview
Get a real-time preview of your Instagram profile layout to see how things look on real devices
_____________________
52 Weeks of Interaction Design
This year I started a personal project/series where each week this year, I’ll research, prototype and test an unconventional interaction design.
Get more updates on:
Saleh's Website
Instagram
Medium
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn