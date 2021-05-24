Saberin hasan

golden ratio name logo 1

Saberin hasan
Saberin hasan
  • Save
golden ratio name logo 1 logosai logo graphicdesign logos 3d animation art symbolism goldenratio mnimalist app web typography illustration packaging design ux ui design adobe illustrator graphic design
Download color palette

Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4

Golden ratio name logo, do you need anything else?

That's why it's a great idea to consider the Golden Ratio when designing a logo to instantly draw people in and help them connect. In fact, many of the biggest brands in the world use the Golden Ratio to form their logos.

To hire/contact or any query:
E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com
Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc
https://twitter.com/home?refsrc
Instagram - @saberin2117
https://dribbble.com/saberin

Saberin hasan
Saberin hasan

More by Saberin hasan

View profile
    • Like