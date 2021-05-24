Amar Meter - an smart electricity meter app

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello, Dribbblers! 🖐
I am happy to share my brand new UI/UX design of the Islamic Quiz App. Which allows users to play the informative quizzes. Especially it's an Islamic quiz app and people can gather knowledge about Islam by playing quiz! they also can earn coins and get rewarded from the app. This app published by
Bangladesh Government Islamic Foundation Organization. Hope you will like it. 🙂
------------
Press Like if you like it and share your valuable thoughts in the comments! ✌️
Thanks.
------------
Interested in working with me? Shoot your business inquiry to -
afnanabdullah944@gmail.com