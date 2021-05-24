artAmaz®

Grandma Stories

Grandma Stories

Personal project done in between jobs as an exercise in quick production workflows. I briefed myself with a design direction and tasked to create both the design and a short sequence of images.

Hope you enjoy!🚀

artamaz.com@gmail.com

