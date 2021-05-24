Daily UI Challenge 014 - Countdown Timer

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 14 of the Daily UI challenge. Clearly, I'm wanting to travel. I actually was going to do something totally different with a background image, but once I laid it out...it looked terrible so I simplified it down to this and like it much better.