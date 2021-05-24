Tracie

Daily UI Challenge 014 - Countdown Timer

dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ui ui design uidesign design
Day 14 of the Daily UI challenge. Clearly, I'm wanting to travel. I actually was going to do something totally different with a background image, but once I laid it out...it looked terrible so I simplified it down to this and like it much better.

Posted on May 24, 2021
