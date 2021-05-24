Panji Awwaludi D

Relisa - Connect with Stranger

Relisa - Connect with Stranger concept minimal simple green figma graphic design digital android ios interface dailyui app design uiux ui ux mobile design art app dribbble
Hello! Do you have a problem with your life but are afraid to share it with friends or family?

This is my latest shot, I want to share with you a design that can be useful to help you to connect with strangers anonymously who give the best advice when you are going through a difficult time in your life.

I would love to hear your feedback on this shot

Thank you, guys! 🤩

