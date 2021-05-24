Relisa - Connect with Stranger

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello! Do you have a problem with your life but are afraid to share it with friends or family?
This is my latest shot, I want to share with you a design that can be useful to help you to connect with strangers anonymously who give the best advice when you are going through a difficult time in your life.
I would love to hear your feedback on this shot
Thank you, guys! 🤩
_______
Instagram | Medium | Linkedin