Saleh Riaz Qureshi

Live Preview Instagram Designs

Saleh Riaz Qureshi
Saleh Riaz Qureshi
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Week 5 of 52 | The Live Preview
Get a real-time preview of your Instagram profile layout to see how things look on real devices
_____________________

52 Weeks of Interaction Design
This year I started a personal project/series where each week this year, I’ll research, prototype and test an unconventional interaction design.

Get more updates on:
Saleh's Website
Instagram
Medium
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn

Saleh Riaz Qureshi
Saleh Riaz Qureshi
Experience Designer
Hire Me

More by Saleh Riaz Qureshi

View profile
    • Like