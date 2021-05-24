Saleh Riaz Qureshi

The Live Preview | 52 Weeks of Interaction Design

Week 5 of 52 | The Live Preview
Get a real-time preview of your Instagram profile layout to see how things look on real devices
_____________________

52 Weeks of Interaction Design
This year I started a personal project/series where each week this year, I’ll research, prototype and test an unconventional interaction design.

