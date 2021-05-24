Enggo Nurdin

Animation Video of Unsircle

Animation Video of Unsircle promotion video animation design
This is my first animation video project for Unsircle.id. You can see the video here : https://youtu.be/ULOMAvR2W-M

Posted on May 24, 2021
