Baby Monitoring app

Hi Folks! Hope you all are doing well

Here is a look at another concept I have about baby monitor apps. How cool is the connected things revolution? How about if our phones could replace bulky baby monitors that need batteries replaced frequently? What if all you need is a connected camera and a baby monitor app on your phone! New parents? any thoughts?

Feel Free to share your valuable feedbacks guys i would love to see your feedbacks.

Designed with love by Cliffex LLC