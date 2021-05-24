Matt Lambert

St. Rome Album Artwork

St. Rome Album Artwork music art album cover design album art album cover lp cover layout design cover music album lp layout illustration design
  1. strome-kick-in-the-dirt-BIG.png
  2. stomer-kick-in-the-dirt-back-BIG.png
  3. SideA.png
  4. SideB.png

In 2021, I completed the album artwork for St.Rome's 12" LP "Kick in the Dirt". The artwork was a combination of hand-drawn illustrations, digital design and layout.

Matt Lambert
Matt Lambert
Head of Design at Stellar Labs

