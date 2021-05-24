Clubhouse App Redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Guys 👋!
I want to share my redesign exploration about Clubhouse App, Clubhouse is an audio-based social media app. The company describes itself as "a new type of social product based on voice that allows people everywhere to talk, tell stories, develop ideas, deepen friendships, and meet interesting new people around the world."
Download my design for Freemium: Download
📧 Business Inquiries: nazmijavier7@gmail.com
Assets source: Icons
Visit me on:
Instagram | Uplabs | Behance
Thank you.