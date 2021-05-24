Priyal Ghattuwar

Food Ordering Web Dashboard

Priyal Ghattuwar
Priyal Ghattuwar
  • Save
Food Ordering Web Dashboard
Download color palette

Hello,

I want to share my exploration about food ordering web dashboard. It will help you to make it easier when order food. Hope you all like it.

For More Such Designs ,Follow me.

I am available for new projects.

ghattuwar@gmail.com

THANKS

Posted on May 24, 2021
Priyal Ghattuwar
Priyal Ghattuwar
Like