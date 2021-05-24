Gadgetron Invoice

Trending designs to inspire you
Daily UI prompt #46. I wanted to focus mostly on clarity and branding. I figured that an invoice is not something to risk distractions in the design. While I settled for a lot of the conventions on invoices that I've seen before, I decided to add in some more branding elements. My wife was playing Ratchet and Clank, which gave me the inspiration of which company to design for.
I'm new to UX/UI design, feedback appreciated!