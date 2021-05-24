Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
jatin raj

Wallpaper App - Mystic Wallpapers

jatin raj
jatin raj
  • Save
Wallpaper App - Mystic Wallpapers uidesign design app design mobile ui wallpaper app
Download color palette

Mystic wallpaper is a Hindu god wallpaper app.
Play Store Link - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.visnstudios.mystic_wallpaper&hl=en_US&gl=US

1. Beautiful and Easy to use interface.💖
2. High-Quality Hindu God wallpapers.💖
3. You can download all wallpapers and save them offline💖
4. Share wallpapers with your friends, family, etc.💖
4. Set wallpapers easily.💖
5. Faster image loading.💖
6. Image cache feature💖

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
jatin raj
jatin raj

More by jatin raj

View profile
    • Like