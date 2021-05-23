Paula He

UI Exploration - Colours

Paula He
Paula He
  • Save
UI Exploration - Colours app mobile app ux exercise design figma ui
Download color palette

I used Google's colour tool to helped me generate a primary and secondary colour palette, I worked it into a travelling app. The bottom half is an exploration of a dark vs light selection screen option.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Paula He
Paula He

More by Paula He

View profile
    • Like