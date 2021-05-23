SpurTree Technologies

Spurtree Animation

Hello Dribbblers,

Here is a loading animation we did for an internal project of ours. Let us know what you think.

Interested in creating such animations?
Lets connect at talktous@spurtreetech.com

Posted on May 23, 2021
