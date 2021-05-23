by_azwyna

Sunrise Sky Mountain

Sunrise Sky Mountain sunrise sky mountain illustration
finally done! After yesterday's wip I finally finished practicing the sky for the first time, yup! The first time I thought that drawing the sky was simple, fast, but it wasn't, but as far as I draw this I really enjoy the process, ok bye bye!

Posted on May 23, 2021
