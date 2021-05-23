Amin Hashemi

IMA Logo Design

IMA Logo Design flat branding design illustration minimal logo
Hey there buddy👋🏻
I’m back with International Mathematical Association- IMA new official logo design
A minimal logo😇
Hope you like it❤️
Posted on May 23, 2021
