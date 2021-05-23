Miranda Mabery

Kinesthesia Magazine

Miranda Mabery
Miranda Mabery
Hire Me
  • Save
Kinesthesia Magazine branding typography type layout magazine
Kinesthesia Magazine branding typography type layout magazine
Kinesthesia Magazine branding typography type layout magazine
Kinesthesia Magazine branding typography type layout magazine
Kinesthesia Magazine branding typography type layout magazine
Kinesthesia Magazine branding typography type layout magazine
Download color palette
  1. 5.jpg
  2. 1.jpg
  3. 2.jpg
  4. 3.jpg
  5. 4.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Miranda Mabery
Miranda Mabery
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Miranda Mabery

View profile
    • Like